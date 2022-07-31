UPDATE: 7/31/22 4:04 P.M.

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued its second Flash Flood Warning of the evening, this time for southwestern Kane County.

The affected areas include Buckskin Gulch.

It is advised to stay away from that area as nearly a half an inch has fallen so far and more rain is coming.

The Flash Flood Warning is expected to remain in effect until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The flooding will also affect all low-lying and poor drainage areas.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/31/22 3:36 P.M.

SPANISH VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Pack Creek Fire Burn Area in southeastern Grand County and northern San Juan County.

Other areas in Spanish Valley could also be affected by the flooding.

The Warning will remain in place until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy rains in the area will increase and flooding should begin shortly.

Debris flow from the burn scar could be life threatening to those in the path.

Please avoid this area and alert others to the Warning.

