Flash flood erupts near Springdale, warnings issued for Zion National Park and nearby areas

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Washington, Kane, and Garfield counties as thunderstorms move their way into Southern Utah.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Zion National Park and Grand Staircase-Escalante through 5 p.m. Experts also predict flash flood potential in Bryce Canyon National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Capitol Reef National Park, San Rafael Swell, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Natural Bridges, and Grand Gulch.

Zion National Park officials have announced the park will be closed until further notice due to a mudslide impacting SR-9.

An additional flash flood warning has been issued near Lake Powell until 7:45 p.m. The flash flood alert was issued as a result of a severe thunderstorm in the area.

**SEVERE T-STORM RESULTS IN NEW FLASH FLOOD WARNING** This is in effect near Lake Powell until 7:45. Not safe on the water, don't drive through flooded waters. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/ffmrsfvYBr — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 29, 2021

NOW: Flash flood warnings in effect for parts of Washington, Kane and Garfield counties..

tracking the storms #live on @abc4utah #utwx The threat lasts for th rest of today… pic.twitter.com/E0H6X5jPxZ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 29, 2021

These warnings come after a flash flood erupted near Springdale Tuesday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the Virgin River for reports of flash flooding. When crews arrived, they discovered tubers inside the river. Fortunately all of those tubers are safe and accounted for.

According to ABC4 Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo, these warnings were issued as 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall is expected in the area, with another .25″ to .5″ of rain expected in the next few hours.

Traffic cameras show heavy water overtaking SR-9, causing road closures in the area.

Courtesy: UDOT

Courtesy: UDOT

According to UDOT, SR-9 is currently closed in both directions between Rockville and Zion National Park between milepost 28 to 32.

Driver Alert: SR-9 is closed both directions between Rockville and Zion National Park (MP 28-32) due to flooding. Avoid the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze before travel. @UDOTRegionFour @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 29, 2021

The public is asked to avoid the area.

ABC4 will continue to update this story as flood conditions develop.