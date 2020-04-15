Flaming Gorge Dam will not reopen until further notice due to social distancing measures

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Flaming Gorge Dam, which was scheduled to reopen for Spring on April 15, will remain closed to all visitors until further notice, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

This measure is in support of recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” Directive to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Visitor Center will remain closed and all tours stopped until further notice. Water deliveries, powerplant operations, and security and law enforcement will continue. Click here for more information.

