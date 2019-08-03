Fire destroys home in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A single-family home was declared a total loss after it was engulfed in flames Thursday.

Morgan County Fire Department was dispatched to a home near 2789 West Old Highway where they said it was showing smoke.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames showing from behind the home.

Fire crews were able to enter the home and start extinguishing the fire and said they were also able to verify that there was no one in the home at the time of the fire.

Even though fire crews were able to enter the home, they said the intense heat and flames made it hard for them to access all levels of the fire.

Fire officials said Mountain Green Fire District, Weber Fire District, South Ogden fire and south Weber fire arrived to assist with the fire.

With 24 firefighters on scene, fire crews said they were able to knock down the fire but almost immediately the fire was rekindled as a result of flames from heat trapped in areas where water hose couldn’t reach.

Fire officials also said the construction of the home, made it difficult for firefighters to get water to all burning areas of the home. They also said the location of the home, made it difficult for them to gain roof access.

Firefighters worked for about four hours to extinguish the flames but after unsuccessful attempts, the incident commander called for a track excavator from Morgan County Public works to be brought to the scene, according to fire officials.

The excavator was used to pull off the roof of the home and disassemble the walls to allow fire crews to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews did not sustain any injuries as a result of the fire.

The Morgan County Fire Marshal and a Deputy State Fire Marshal from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

