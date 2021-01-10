Flags to be lowered in honor of fallen officer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To honor a fallen U.S. Capitol police officer, Governor Cox has ordered the lowering of the United States flag.

On Monday, January 11, flags will be expected to be lowered in respect to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

The officer was killed while on duty during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

“Officer Brian D. Sicknick gave his life trying to protect one of this nation’s most revered democratic institutions. We honor his life of dedicated public service as part of U.S. Capitol Police and as a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard. Abby and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Sicknick family and pray for them and our nation at this difficult time,” shares Governor Spencer Cox.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.