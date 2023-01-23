SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox ordered all U.S. and State of Utah flags to be lowered to half-mast in honor and remembrance of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

In the order, all flags will be lowered immediately on Monday, Jan. 23, until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Gov. Cox encouraged Utah residents, businesses, and other organizations to lower their flags to half-mast as well.

The order to lower flags comes two days after 10 victims were killed and another 10 were injured outside of a dance studio in Monterey Park during a celebration of the Lunar New Year. President Joe Biden issued the order to fly the U.S. flag at public buildings, grounds, military posts, and naval stations and vessels to be flown at half-mast from Sunday until Thursday.

In a tweet Monday, Gov. Cox said that he mourns with the Asian American community and everyone affected by the tragedy.

“As the investigation of this heinous crime continues, we pray for the victims and send the support of all Utahns,” said Cox.