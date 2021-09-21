Five Utah hospitals acquired by Nashville-based healthcare system

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Five Utah hospitals have been acquired by a Nashville-based healthcare system.

HCA Healthcare, locally known as MountainStar Healthcare, has acquired the operations of Steward Health Care’s five hospitals in the Beehive State. These five hospitals will become part of HCA’s Mountain Division, which already includes 11 hospitals in Utah, Idaho, and Alaska.

“Utah is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and the state’s need for healthcare continues to increase,” says Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We believe the addition of these facilities will help us improve healthcare network options for patients and enable investment in services to meet increasing demand for healthcare. We look forward to welcoming them to the HCA Healthcare family.”

Steward Health Care, in addition to its Utah hospitals, operates locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. A statement from HCA says the “sale of these facilities…will enhance Steward Health Care’s ability to continue growing and reinvesting in other states and locations served by the health system.”

“We are very proud of Steward’s significant contributions to the quality and efficiency of operations in these facilities,” Steward Health Care chairman and CEO Ralph de la Torre says. “We are confident that the combination with HCA Healthcare will enable the achievement of cost savings and further improved quality of care for patients in Utah. For Steward, this transaction frees up additional capital to more deliberately invest in its accountable care model (largest in the US and #2 in shared savings for MSSP 2020) by reinvesting in risk-based opportunities and health care expansion.”

HCA Healthcare oversees 187 hospitals and about 2,000 ambulatory sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom.