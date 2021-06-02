Five Utah companies make 2021 Fortune 500 list

UTAH (ABC4) – Five Utah-based companies have made the 67th Fortune 500, the annual list of the largest corporations in the United States.
The list is created based on the revenue earned by each company for the 2020 fiscal year. While the list’s name is ‘Fortune 500,’ a total of 1,000 businesses are included each year.
This year, the revenue threshold for the Fortune 500 list was $5.4 billion, down from 5% from last year. Companies making the list make up two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and employ 29.1 million people worldwide.
Walmart topped out the list for the ninth year in a row, with Amazon and Apple closely behind. Here is a list of the top 10 companies:
- Walmart
- Amazon.com
- Apple
- CVS Health
- UnitedHealth Group
- Berkshire Hathaway
- McKesson
- AmerisourceBergen
- Alphabet
- Exxon Mobil
This year’s list also includes review companies based on diversity and inclusion. FORTUNE says it used self-reported data to identify the top 20 most progressive companies on racial inclusion.
Below is the full list:
- Microsoft
- Centene
- Target
- Gap
- Biogen
- Intel
- Verizon Communications
- Allstate
- PVH
- Bank of America
- Amazon.com
- Nike
- Wells Fargo
- Visa
- Bank of New York Mellon
- Progressive
- Citigroup
- Anthem
- Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Walmart
While no Utah-based companies made the top 500, they did fall within the top 1,000. Here are the five companies that made the cut:
- 754: Zions Bancorp.
- 820: Nu Skin Enterprises
- 827: Overstock.com
- 846: PROG Holdings
- 930: SkyWest
In 2020’s list, Overstock and PROG Holdings did not make the full 1,000. Zions Bancorp fell 14 spots from their 2020 ranking, Nu Skin moved up 64 spots, and SkyWest dropped 142 spots.
A Salt Lake City-based company recently made the 2021 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For for the third time.
To view the full FORTUNE 500 list, click here.