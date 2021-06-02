Five Utah companies make 2021 Fortune 500 list

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Five Utah-based companies have made the 67th Fortune 500, the annual list of the largest corporations in the United States.

The list is created based on the revenue earned by each company for the 2020 fiscal year. While the list’s name is ‘Fortune 500,’ a total of 1,000 businesses are included each year.

This year, the revenue threshold for the Fortune 500 list was $5.4 billion, down from 5% from last year. Companies making the list make up two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and employ 29.1 million people worldwide.

Walmart topped out the list for the ninth year in a row, with Amazon and Apple closely behind. Here is a list of the top 10 companies:

Walmart Amazon.com Apple CVS Health UnitedHealth Group Berkshire Hathaway McKesson AmerisourceBergen Alphabet Exxon Mobil

This year’s list also includes review companies based on diversity and inclusion. FORTUNE says it used self-reported data to identify the top 20 most progressive companies on racial inclusion.

Below is the full list:

Microsoft Centene Target Gap Biogen Intel Verizon Communications Allstate PVH Bank of America Amazon.com Nike Wells Fargo Visa Bank of New York Mellon Progressive Citigroup Anthem Walgreens Boots Alliance Walmart

While no Utah-based companies made the top 500, they did fall within the top 1,000. Here are the five companies that made the cut:

754: Zions Bancorp.

820: Nu Skin Enterprises

827: Overstock.com

846: PROG Holdings

930: SkyWest

In 2020’s list, Overstock and PROG Holdings did not make the full 1,000. Zions Bancorp fell 14 spots from their 2020 ranking, Nu Skin moved up 64 spots, and SkyWest dropped 142 spots.

A Salt Lake City-based company recently made the 2021 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For for the third time.

To view the full FORTUNE 500 list, click here.