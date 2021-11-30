Five-star, all-inclusive ski resort coming to Utah

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – In a little less than three years, Utah will be celebrating the grand opening of its first 5-star all-inclusive ski resort in Snowbasin.

Club Med Utah is slated to open its doors in December 2024 and will be designed to appeal to every type of traveler, including families, couples, and meetings, and event groups.

Club Med is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering close to 70 premium resorts all around the world which include North and South America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Mediterranean.

The project is part of a larger plan recently announced by Snowbasin for the mountain, which also includes additional beginner ski domains, new lift infrastructure, and retail and lodging areas at the base.

The announcement came during the inauguration ceremony of Club Med Quebec, where the brand’s President and CEO, Henri Giscard D’Estaing, announced Club Med’s expansion to Utah.

To date, Club Med has more than 20 all-inclusive mountain resort properties across Canada, Europe, and Asia, and now due to the brand’s commitment to expanding its unrivaled all-inclusive mountain product in the North American market, soon to be Utah.

This opening marks the company’s first new resort in the U.S. in more than 20 years.

The Snowbasin Resort, one of the most accessible and oldest operating ski resorts in North America, will be home to Club Med’s first exclusive 5-star resort in the U.S. The company says the 320-room resort will “Combine American luxury with Club Med’s renowned French savoir fairee, along with architecture and design touches that integrate elements from Utah and its treasured history.”

The 5-star ski resort will have accommodations that will include spacious 2-bedroom deluxe rooms and family suites, private penthouse suites, and an award-winning children’s club from 4 months to 17 years old for families seeking a more tailored, family-fun experience.

With direct ski-in/ski-out access, all-day dining will be available at the resort’s restaurants and lounges and guests can also enjoy included group ski and snowboard lessons, lift tickets, and a heated swimming pool during the ski season.

When the warmer months swing by, guests will be able to explore more than 3,000 acres of surrounding mountains and valleys through guided activities like hiking programs, mountain biking, and Club Med’s trademark circus activities.

“Club Med is known for pioneering new destinations, and we are eager to introduce Snowbasin to travelers as well as bring the very first luxury all-inclusive mountain resort to the U.S.,” said Carolyne Doyon President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. “Continuing our 70-year legacy, Club Med Utah will give travelers additional opportunities to discover Utah’s natural beauty and welcoming communities through a transformative mountain getaway experience.”

The project is expected to bring an estimated 400 jobs to the local economy and boost visibility for the region to an international clientele with Club Med’s trademark all-inclusive ski experience.

Snowbasin was a host venue for the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic alpine events including downhill, combined (downhill and slalom), and super-G. Guests today can still experience the courses.

The resort is regularly top-rated by Ski Magazine for accessibility, service, on-mountain food, lifts and grooming, and its 3,000 skiable acres.