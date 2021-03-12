Five new productions approved for Utah film incentives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Film Commission has announced approval of five new productions for state film incentives, which will generate an estimated economic impact of $6.9 million and create about 300 local jobs.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board recently approved the five films.

Here’s a look at those five films:

‘Christmas at the Madison, Part 1 & 2’, two Hallmark Channel films starring real-life sisters Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams was approved for the Motion Picture Incentive Program.

“For over 15 years, I’ve chosen to film in Utah as much as possible,” says Producer David Wulf. “The crew base, diverse locations, the business-friendly environment, and the incentives have all been crucial to these particular projects.” Spending an estimated $4.2 million in the state and hiring 186 crew, the two productions are scheduled to film consecutively in April.

From the producer that brought ‘Brigsby Bear’ to life comes a new feature film, ‘Summering’ directed and co-produced by James Ponsoldt.

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 23: (Back) Beck Bennett, Chance Crimin, Jason Zaro, Alexa Demie, Kevin Costello, Ryan Simpkins, Kyle Mooney, (Center) Brigsby Bear, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Mark Hamill, Michaela Watkins, Matt Walsh, Billy Rosenberg (front) Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Dave McCary attend the “Brigsby Bear” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

“We’re thrilled to make ‘Summering’ in an environment with so much timeless beauty, drama, and unique personality,” says Ponsoldt. Approved for the Motion Picture Incentive Program, officials say the production will begin filming in June and spend an estimated $2 million in the state.

From local production company Living Scriptures, animated series ‘Line Upon Line: Season 2’, was approved under the Community Film Incentive Program, which supports smaller, local projects.

“It’s a dream come true for Living Scriptures to again be animating, especially using local artists, here from Utah,” says Matt Brown, Living Scriptures CEO. “Utah has such amazing artistic talent, and we are thrilled to be growing our talent locally. Our new and veteran animators and illustrators absolutely love this project, and assuredly it will continue to be our most-watched series.”

A new feature film starring “The Lawrence Brothers” – Joey, Matthew, and Andrew – was also approved under the Community Film Incentive Program. ‘Mistletoe Mixup’ was written by Park City local, Kaylin Richardson and will begin filming in March around Wasatch and Summit Counties.

Producer Tim Schaaf comments, “There is no other place in the US where you can get small-town charm, stunning mountain vistas, and be within a convenient distance of a major airport. Utah is a special place, and we look forward to featuring it prominently in the film.”

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Utah lawmakers were called on to increase the film incentive cap to help an industry that brings an “$80/$20” benefit to the state.