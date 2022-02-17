Five latest bills signed by Gov. Cox during 2022 general legislative session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Cox has signed five bills during the 2022 general legislative session on Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of the five bills that were signed today:

S.C.R. 2 – This resolution recognizes the need for and encourages cooperation and coordination between the state of Utah and relevant federal agencies to manage more efficiently the resources and lands of the state of Utah.

H.C.R. 5 – This resolution strongly condemns the undemocratic government of Venezuela under Nicolás Maduro’s regime. The bill also urges the United States federal government to take substantive action to ensure Maduro’s resignation and a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela; and encourages Utah schools and higher learning institutions to teach Utah students about these current events and the dangers of socialism and authoritarian regimes.

S.C.R. 6 – This resolution encourages United States Congress and the President of the United States to support efforts related to legally adopted internationally born individuals and encourages certain state agencies to support adopted children in accessing adoption resources.

S.C.R. 7 – This resolution encourages counties, cities, towns, and metro townships to consider treating above-trend revenue growth as one-time revenue instead of ongoing revenue.

S.B. 58 – This bill designates an annual day of remembrance observing the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 19.