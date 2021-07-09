Five companies looking to add up to 2.1K jobs in Utah

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 2020 saw a sharp rise in global cybercrime that was in part driven by the jump in online retailing that ensued during national lockdowns as governments sought to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Five companies are looking to add jobs in Utah as they expand over the coming years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity announced the potential for over 2,100 jobs, with one company alone looking to add up to 1,700 jobs.

Here is a look at who is on track to expand in the Beehive State:

Owens Corning: Over the next 10 years, the building and industrial materials company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, hopes to add 70 high-paying jobs in Utah. Owens Corning has a facility in Nephi that produces unbonded loose-fill fiberglass insulation. About 40 people are currently employed here.

American Packaging: The family-owned company plans to add 135 or more high-paying jobs in the Beehive State over the next decade at its Cedar City manufacturing plant. American Packaging produces packaging covering foods, personal care, medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

Barnes Bullets: Up to 116 high-paying jobs are expected to be added as the ammunition company expands its Utah headquarters. Barnes Bullets, with a nearly 50-year history in the Beehive State, manufactures bullet slugs and ammunition.

TaxBit: Also expanding its Utah location, TaxBit will add up to 1,700 high-paying jobs over the next 10 years. TaxBit is a software that automates tax and accounting reporting for capital assets with locations in Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Nusano, Inc.: The health-tech company has announced plans to open an office in Utah, bringing up to 92 new high-paying jobs to the state in the next 15 years.