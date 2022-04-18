LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – FitCon, a two-day event that showcases a variety of sports and fitness endeavors, is coming to Utah April 22-23.

“It does not matter whether it is powerlifting, Crossfit, bodybuilding, roller derby, or even axe throwing,” the FitCon website states.

They advocate for people to find an activity they love doing, and to “do it everyday.”

The event will showcase everything all in one venue, and this year it will be held at The Salt Palace, located at 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Its hours will be Friday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

FitCon “prides itself on a high energy and motivating environment during the expo,” and encourages vendors to “showcase incredible displays.”

The event will hold:

Competitions

Celebrity Guests

First Class Exhibitors

Entertaining Events

Cutting Edge Seminars

Fitness Classes

“It’s our goal to provide attendees every opportunity to leave FitCon motivated and inspired to be better,” their website states.

FitCon hosts both national and international competitions that showcase top athletes from across the country, competing at the highest level.

The competitions include:

Powerlifting

Strongman

Olympic Weightlifting

Boxing, MMA

Jiu Jitsu

NPC (National Physique Committee)

IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness)

Arm Wrestling

Ninja Warrior

Model Search

and much more

And as for guests, who will be signing autographs, taking pictures, giving seminars and motivational speeches, the list includes Dana Linn Bailey, Rob Bailey, Keaton ‘The Muscle’ Hoskins, Kai Greene, Robert Oberst, Paige Hathaway, Jason Poston, Steve Weatherford, Emily Hayden, Big Boy, Joey Stax, Brian Cage, Joe Andrews, and many more.

So come enjoy the spirit of fitness and competition at Utah’s FitCon 2022!

Click here to watch FitCon’s 2019 highlight video, and here to buy tickets to FitCon’s 2022 Utah event.