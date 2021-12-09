First wave of moisture underway in Utah, second wave is coming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hope everyone is enjoying the snow and rain out there in Utah!

This weather maker means business and we continue to see all of that shower activity hold on strong for many across our entire area.

Snow will begin to slowly fizzle out in northern Utah as the night continues but the snow moves down south into central Utah and even parts of the higher elevations in southern Utah.

Snow totals will range around a few inches for most of northern Utah with the I-15 corridor also seeing amounts this high. This will cause some significant impact for our evening commute through that stretch of I-15.

Please use caution when driving through that area and slow down when on slushy and snowy roads. This system then begins to exit overnight to the east, and we have a relatively calm period for a few hours. Cold air begins to rush in and not only drop our temperatures but also create prime conditions for lake effect snow across parts of the Wasatch Front Friday morning.

This will be something to keep in mind when heading out the door tomorrow morning as roads may be snowy once again. Icy roads will also be an issue as well.

In short, snow and rain will continue to fall for most of us as this system moves through.

Stay ahead of all the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!