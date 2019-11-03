First Responders Gala held in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Honor365™ held their an annual gala Saturday night, a way to help raise funds in support of veterans, first responders, and their families for mental wellness and resiliency programs in Utah.

Jennie Taylor with Major Brent Taylor Legacy Foundation, Kyle Fox with Follow the Flag, and Dr. Craig Bryan with University of Utah, National Center for Veteran Studies were all in attendance.

Additionally, there was an awards ceremony to recognize local heroes, a silent auction, and entertainment by Charley Jenkins, a local country musician.

Honor365™, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to provide resource and referral services in the areas of employment, education, healthcare, and housing and has a vision of a world without suicide.

“We understand veteran and first responder suicide is a concern for our Nation,” said Dr. Ninzel Rasmuson, Founder of Honor365™. “From firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 Dispatchers, and many others who are on the front line of helping those in need, the stress from this line of work can be overwhelming. We want to support and recognize them in every way that we can.”

