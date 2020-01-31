First look at medical cannabis grow operation in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – In just over a month, medical cannabis is coming to the state of Utah.

The initial crops are growing at licensed facilities across the state including one in Tooele operated by Tryke Cultivation Utah.

On Thursday, media, residents and city officials toured the facility.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn says she’s impressed by what she’s seeing at Tryke.

“Just the science behind it of how it is processed just so efficiently, and they track everything,” said Mayor Winn. “That’s very impressive to me.”

Thursday’s open house allowing media inside one of its facilities is a first for Tryke.

“We’ve never ever have let the media into one of our facilities,” said Randall Gleave of Tryke. “We feel in Utah its important for people to see what we do here. Our processes are very precise.”

“Obviously, Tryke has quite a bit of experience in cannabis in Nevada and Arizona,” said Andrew Rigby, Utah’s Director of Medical Cannabis. “They’ve been able to do all of this and get plants growing and harvesting within six months.”

Tryke begins shipping to pharmacies on March 1.

In the weeks leading up to its first shipment and the months that follow, Mayor Winn hopes Tryke’s opening will lead the way for more companies to set up shop in her city.

“We can train the workforce for the businesses to come and locate here and keep people off the road and traveling back and forth to Salt Lake for work,” said Winn.

The mayor adds the city did its homework before the law to allow medical marijuana in Utah passed. She says she has no concern over its use.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: