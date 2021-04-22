First Lady Jill Biden to visit Navajo Nation

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va. Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring, Monday, March 8, 2021, for their courage, made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) – Navajo Nation will welcome First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a two-day visit on Thursday.

Biden will meet with Navajo Nation leaders Thursday evening. The meeting will be streamed on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and various local radio stations.

On Friday, the first lady will visit a local school and vaccine site to speak with students, educators, and health care workers.

She will also have a discussion with several Navajo women leaders, educators, business owners, organizers, and advocates.

“We are honored and excited to welcome First Lady Biden to the Navajo Nation as we continue to build a strong partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. This visit will help to highlight the success that the Navajo Nation is having with the COVID-19 vaccinations and the steady decline in COVID-19 infections,” said President Jonathan Nez.

Those near Window Rock, Arizona will see heavy law enforcement and security presence during Biden’s visit.