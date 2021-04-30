First Lady Jill Biden to pay Utah a visit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First lady Jill Biden makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Biden is traveling to New Mexico and Arizona. (Mandel Ngan/ Pool via AP)

UTAH (ABC4) – First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Beehive State next week.

The White House has announced that Dr. Biden will travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 5.

She is also set to travel to Las Vegas on May 5, and will visit Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, May 6.

The First Lady’s visit to Utah comes after previously visiting parts of the Navajo Nation to meet with Navajo leaders.

In early April, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante to review the boundaries of the monuments and meet face to face with stakeholders.

Details about Dr. Biden’s visit were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...