First Lady Jill Biden to pay Utah a visit

First lady Jill Biden makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Biden is traveling to New Mexico and Arizona. (Mandel Ngan/ Pool via AP)

UTAH (ABC4) – First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Beehive State next week.

The White House has announced that Dr. Biden will travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 5.

She is also set to travel to Las Vegas on May 5, and will visit Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, May 6.

The First Lady’s visit to Utah comes after previously visiting parts of the Navajo Nation to meet with Navajo leaders.

In early April, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante to review the boundaries of the monuments and meet face to face with stakeholders.

Details about Dr. Biden’s visit were not immediately released.