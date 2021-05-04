First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Glendale Middle School Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

This is part of a three-day tour where she will be thanking educators and nurses along the way.

One of her stops Wednesday is at Glendale Middle School.

The district’s spokesperson, Yandary Chatwin, tells ABC4 she is grateful the First Lady is coming.

She says FLOTUS is here to thank teachers for their dedication and thank students for their resiliency.

It’s all part of a three-day, three-state tour for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“I thought it was pretty awesome,” says Glendale Middle School Gym Teacher Lucas Tucker. “I have never been a part of something and ever met someone so high up, so I am pretty excited.”

The educator who went from Second Lady to First Lady is coming to Glendale Middle School because of its strong representation of Latino students.

Chatwin says more than 800 students have showed tremendous resiliency throughout the pandemic and are excited for FLOTUS to see their hard work.

Tucker hopes she recognizes the hard work and effort.

“I think it will be a bright light for our students and something they can look back on forever and say they were a part of it,” says Tucker.

It’s a short three-hour visit, but Tucker says his students have been in awe all week that Biden is coming to their school.

Chatwin says it’s important the students listen to what Biden has to say.

“These kids need to know that they can achieve whatever they want to achieve, and to have the attention of a national figure like Dr. Biden who is herself an educator just lets them know, ‘Hey, you matter,'” said Chatwin.

Community members also are excited for the first lady to make a visit.

They hope she sees the potential in the students at Glendale.

“I think that is pretty cool,” says Javiar Hafoka. “I think it is good to come out and reach out to our community, especially the organized community, which doesn’t get that much support and funding for things.”

Chatwin says it is great timing with FLOTUS visiting, because this week is National Teacher’s Appreciation Week.

She adds the start of the year was rough for Glendale students and teachers, but have since shown a lot of growth.

She hopes the First Lady will see the change and give a powerful message.