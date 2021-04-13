First Lady Abby Cox, Wasatch County students hold town hall on suicide prevention

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah First Lady Abby Cox will join students and officials from the Wasatch County School District for a virtual town hall on the topic of suicide prevention.

During the town hall, how students can get help and offer peer support for mental health will also be discussed.

Mountain Middle School, Timpanogos Middle School, and Wasatch High School are partnering with the State’s suicide prevention campaign Live On to share creative messaging and materials in schools through the end of the school year by promoting education, providing resources, and shifting culture around suicide and mental health.

Live On is a statewide public-private partnership of community members, suicide survivors, local leaders, educators, and researchers created to modify attitudes and social norms to reduce suffering and save lives.

The population-oriented, evidence-informed effort brings together diverse partners to develop, launch, and evaluate powerful and effective content to establish mental health and suicide prevention as a priority for all Utahn and further promote protective behaviors and beliefs – increase knowledge and acceptance around help-seeking and stigma reduction.