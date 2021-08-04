First Lady Abby Cox, others host service event benefitting local foster children

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A service event is being held on Wednesday at online marketplace Jane’s Lehi location to assemble backpacks with school supplies for local children in foster care.

First Lady Abby Cox, as part of her Show Up Utah initiative, will co-host the event that benefits clients of Raise the Future, a Utah non-profit organization that works with foster children.

Representative Blake Moore (R-Utah) and actress Katherine Heigle will also be in attendance.

ABC4 will stream remarks from the event above starting around 10:15 a.m.

