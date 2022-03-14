MOOSE, WY (ABC4) – It’s safe to say that bears are emerging from hibernation as officials reported the first grizzly bear sighting in Grand Teton National Park of 2022.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Adult male grizzly bears typically emerge from hibernation in March, and females with young usually emerge between April and early May. Bears are normally seen searching for food, scavenging carcasses of animals that died during the winter. Bears may display aggressive behavior towards humans if approached while feeding on carcasses.

“Bear season has begun, how it ends depends on all of us,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “We welcome the community-led effort to work across boundaries to protect bears in Jackson Hole, and we need everyone’s help to remove unsecured attractants from the valley.”

As bears continue to disperse outside of Grand Teton, the NPS is urging visitors and residents the following advice: