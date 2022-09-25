MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A 70-year-old Magna man is facing multiple counts of felony sex abuse after a number of victims came forward about his alleged behavior.

First grade teacher Dale Andreason is accused of inappropriately touching multiple underage girls, according to victim and witness testimony.

One woman describes witnessing Andreason touch a young girl sexually while continuing to look at another woman at a Super Bowl gathering.

Another woman describes an incident that allegedly occurred 15 years prior, in which the woman was woken up by Andreason touching her underneath her shirt. The woman stated that she was 14-years-old when the incident occurred.

A West Valley City Police officer was assigned to this case on September 15, and upon further investigation of Andreason’s alleged history of sexual abuse, the officer was told that Andreason had “fantasies” about the children he teaches in class.

Andreason reportedly admitted he had fantasies of the children he teaches, though he had not acted on the fantasies, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say Andreason also volunteers at a local church where he supervises teachers who teach 11 and 12-year-olds.

Andreason now faces the following charges: