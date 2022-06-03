UTAH (ABC4) – The first clue has been given for Utah’s fourth annual treasure hunt.
Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the first clue Friday on Instagram.
The first clue reads like a poem:
Start your search with each cool morning
Think of how they would send a warning
Around or through where two birds feed
Look down on your faithful steed
Rest a moment when that’s done
Then turn now from the rising sun
Around the heart but don’t yet stop
Wave as you pass Weathertop
Left or right it’s up to you
One is better though both will do
You’ll know your close with branches swinging
Listen to the hills all singing
Kiss the tree that’s all alone
And find the chest beneath the stone
While finding the money would be a great prize, the organizers say this is their way of giving back to the community. “Each year we do this, you can noticeably see an uptick in hikers. The real treasure is seeing families spend time together,” Maxim adds.
Ten teams will compete for the $20,000 prize over the course of a few days. To become one of the ten teams you must win a side quest. Side quests are little contests that normally take no more than one day.
The record thus far for finding the treasure is 17 days but the organizers say they hope it will take you a little longer this year to find it.
Happy hunting!