PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw, along with special guest Marie Osmond, will be playing at America’s Freedom Festival in Provo Saturday night.

The iconic music stars will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with 45,000 in attendance at the LaVell Edwards Stadium.

McGraw returns by popular demand after a sold-out 2016 performance.

The country music star is one of the most successful artists in country music history, selling more than 80 million records worldwide and dominating charts with a whopping 44 number one singles. He is also an author, actor and philanthropist.

McGraw is the most-played country artist since his debut in 1992.

Accompanying the music giant will be local Utahn, Mari Osmond, who is a three-time New York Times bestselling author, known also as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker.

In addition to musical guests, the event will host the Golden Knights Skydivers, as well as a thrilling F-35 flyover from the Hill Air Force Base.

The festival will include “breathtaking fiery stunts and effects” to enhance the largest stadium fireworks show in the U.S.

A live telecast of Stadium of Fire will be donated to over one million military men, women and their families in more than 100 countries via the American Forces Network.

Combined with July 4th’s Grand Parade and the Freedom Days vendor market in downtown Provo, nearly half a million people attend Freedom Festival events over Independence Day weekend.

Click here to find tickets.

Stadium of Fire is presented by America’s Freedom Festival, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization supporting educational programs and events that promote freedom and democracy.