Fireworks cause spike in poor air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Wildfires impact air, but this week, fireworks are the culprit behind spikes in bad air quality.

As soon as it becomes legal to light these in the state of Utah, we see a change in air quality and Pioneer Day always packs a punch when it comes to pollution.

Colorful displays will take to our skies in just a few short hours and while it looks pretty, it’s not always pretty breathing in what’s left behind.

“We want people to celebrate, but watch the fireworks from afar, if you can avoid setting those sparklers off, that’s going to add to the particulate pollution,” said Donna Kemp Spangler, Department of Environmental Quality.

We talk about particulate matter as a major pollutant in the winter, but when we have excess wildfire smoke or holidays—the level of PMs rises in the summer.

Those people who are young, older, have problems breathing people who have asthma, they tend to be more sensitive,” said Spangler.

The Department of Environmental Quality tracks air quality in real-time and we see fluctuations hourly. The most patriotic spots see noticeable spikes and that includes spots like Ogden and Midvale. The bad air can last for hours following fireworks.

And it’s not the only pollutant we battle. With extreme heat, ozone levels are high and moderately unhealthy.

“People have a difficult time breathing, they tend to feel it more. We have 2 things going on, the high ozone levels, the particulate pollution, it’s kind of a double whammy, we see it and we feel it,” said Spangler.

Winds can help mix air, which we will see Wednesday, but if you are lighting your own fireworks, you want to make sure you are watching from afar.

