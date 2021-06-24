Fireworks banned in South Salt Lake for 2021 season

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Fireworks, explosive devices, and open fires are now prohibited in South Salt Lake until further notice as the state continues to see high fire danger and widespread drought.

During a Tuesday meeting, city leaders discussed “existing hazardous environmental conditions such as low humidity and moisture content of vegetation.”

Following a majority City Council vote, fireworks, explosive devices, and open flames have been restricted.

“As Fire Chief, I am sworn to protect life and property,” says Fire Chief Terry Addison. “I am dedicated to

ensuring the safety and peace of mind of all South Salt Lake residents. For these reasons, I brought

forward the Fire Restriction Order to protect the safety of everyone in South Salt Lake.”

Residential barbecues are the only exception, according to city officials.

Violations of these restrictions may result in fines, and cost recovery of fire-fighting expenses for negligently started fires. City officials say criminal charges may also be filed.

“I believe this is in the best interest of our residents,” says Mayor Cherie Wood. “The ability to protect

the community and keep them safe is priority one.”

“We are asking South Salt Lake Residents to skip personal fireworks this year to ensure that everyone

can enjoy a safe and fun holiday,” Chief Addison adds.

Numerous Utah cities have enacted their own restrictions on fireworks, including Draper, Cottonwood Heights, Eagle Mountain, Midvale, Salt Lake City, Park City, Holladay, and North Ogden.