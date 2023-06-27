SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the July 4th weekend approaches and firework season kicks into high gear, it’s crucial to prioritize safety to prevent injuries and fires caused by fireworks. The Salt Lake City Fire Department is actively promoting firework safety to raise awareness and ensure a joyful and hazard-free celebration.

Fireworks are a popular way to commemorate holidays, but they can pose serious risks if not handled responsibly. According to the Red Cross, there were 61 firework-related deaths reported in the United States between 2018 and 2021. The Salt Lake City Fire Department warns that certain fireworks, such as sparklers, can reach temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees, making them particularly dangerous, especially for unsupervised small children.

Last July, over 10,000 firework-related injuries were reported across the nation, necessitating emergency hospital visits. Shockingly, more than 50 percent of these injuries involved children aged 5 and under, with sparkler-related incidents being the primary cause of harm.

To ensure the safety of younger children, Jeremiah Lafranca, Executive Director for the Salt Lake Chapter of the American Red Cross, suggests using alternatives like bamboo sparklers or glow sticks. These options provide a similar celebratory experience without the inherent risks associated with traditional fireworks. By embracing safer alternatives, we can protect our loved ones and avoid preventable accidents.

In addition to injuries, fireworks can also ignite fires, causing significant damage to homes and natural surroundings. Last year alone, Utah experienced 473 human-caused fires, scorching over 24,000 acres. To minimize the risk of fire, it is vital to follow specific precautions when lighting fireworks. Ensure a safe distance from trees, shrubs, or structures, and confine your fireworks to the pavement. Having a fire extinguisher nearby and a bucket of water to submerge spent fireworks for at least half an hour can help prevent accidental fires. Additionally, it is essential to adhere to designated fireworks areas to avoid legal and safety complications.

While we revel in the celebration, it’s important not to forget about our furry friends. Animals, particularly dogs, often struggle with the noise and commotion caused by fireworks. Kevin Hansen, an Animal Control Officer for South Salt Lake City, advises keeping pets indoors in a secure and quiet location away from windows and noise. Playing soft music in the background can help drown out the noise and provide comfort to our anxious companions. Being present to offer support and reassurance can greatly assist pets in coping with the stress caused by fireworks.

Although fireworks may already be on sale across the state, it is crucial to understand the specific regulations regarding their discharge. The Utah State Fire Marshal states that fireworks can only be lit from July 2 to July 5, between 11 AM and 11 PM. On July 4, fireworks are permitted until midnight, allowing for an extended celebration on Independence Day.