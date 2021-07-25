Firework blamed for fire destroying barn, 100 tons of hay in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – “Fireworks. Just Don’t.”

That was the Utah County Fire Marshal’s response after a Spanish Fork hay barn erupted into flames late Saturday night.

“Someone lit off a firework near this hay barn just before midnight,” the Fire Marshal says. “It only took 1 to completely destroy the barn and over 100 [tons] of hay.”

The barn, located along River Road, is in a firework-restricted area.

“This was a criminal act. Hay is impossible to get this year. With the water situation it can’t be grown to replace it this year. This should be feeding cattle this winter rather than being destroyed by reckless behavior,” the Fire Marshal continues.

In the slideshow below, you can see photos of the fire shared by the Fire Marshal. Flames and smoke rose into the air as firefighters battled the blaze. See video from the scene, courtesy of the Utah County Fire Marshal, in the video player above.

Flames rise from a hay barn in Spanish Fork. Authorities say a firework sparked the fire, which destroyed the barn and 100 tons of hay inside. (Utah County Fire Marshal)

An active investigation to identify those responsible is now underway, according to the Fire Marshal.

“So if you know someone that left home with a firework and came home missing said firework and smelling like burnt hay, shame, and regret give [the Utah County Sheriff’s Office] a call.”