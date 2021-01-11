Firetruck flying Trump flag causes commotion in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A firetruck driving around with a Trump flag in Weber County and the Northern Utah area has been causing some commotion in the area.

Weber Fire District clarified in a Facebook post Monday that their fleet and individual apparatus will “never be used for political advertising.”

Courtesy: Weber County Fire District

The fire district emphasized that they serve and support all of their citizens regardless of political affiliation.

They added that that all their vehicles are clearly marked with their logos and are always driven by sworn uniformed firefighters.

The fire truck in question is privately owned by an individual who can use it for any purpose, according to the Weber Fire District.