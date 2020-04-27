Firefighters work to put out Shepard Fire, take COVID-19 precautions

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A grass fire that started in Davis County Sunday afternoon is one of the first fires of the season. And as COVID-19 continues to impact the Beehive State, forest service officials said they’re working to keep their crews safe.

While firefighting safety is important, Kim Osborn, a U.S. Forest Service public information officer, said workplace safety is also a priority.

She said as firefighters work on the Shepard Fire, they’re providing firefighters with extra hand sanitizer and remind crews to practice social distancing as much as possible.

“It’s a little bit harder when you’re on a fire and you don’t have access to running water, or a bathroom at times,” Osborn said. “But we have hand sanitizers, we have port-a-potty with a hand washing stations. We have all those kinds of things. Of course, we have added measures of wiping things down continually to keep people safe.”

ABC4 News asked Osborn how the forest service is preparing for the upcoming fire season with COVID-19, and she said that’s unknown at this time.

As of Monday morning, Osborn said the grass fire had not grown from its original 3 to 4 acres burned Sunday. Because the fire was not a threat to any structures, a crew of 35 firefighters were dispatched to the suppress the fire Monday morning.

