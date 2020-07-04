Firefighters warn about dangers sparklers pose to children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fireworks can be fun to watch and fun to light off, but according to firefighters, the bursts of flames comes with real dangers.

“Fireworks are explosives. They do have fire involved in them,” said Matthew McFarland, spokesman for Unified Fire Authority.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 180 people end up in the emergency room every day with firework-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July.

Children ages zero to 4 have the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated fireworks-related injuries, according to CSPC.

“We see a huge uptick in visits,” McFarland told ABC4 News. “Fireworks-related injuries in pediatrics, 50-percent of them are going to be from sparklers.”

“We’ve seen kids lose eyes and have severe burns. We hate to see that.”

McFarland said sparklers burn anywhere from 1,700 – 2,000 degrees, and should only be operated by adults.

“You shouldn’t let kids play with them, especially not toddlers, even though they seem like the fun, easy firework for all ages.”

McFarland recommends people leaving fireworks to the professionals and finding another way to celebrate.