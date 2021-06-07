Firefighters to the rescue: crews save 4 baby ducklings out of sewer in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A couple of ducklings were saved by a group of firefighters, Monday evening.

On June 7, the West Jordan Fire department was dispatched to a quiet neighborhood to rescue a handful of baby ducks out of a sewer drain around 2:28 p.m.

According to the firefighters, the bundle of ducklings were quickly retrieved from the drain and then reunited with their mother.

Firefighters say the mama duck and her children are all now residing in a safer place.

According to officials, duck rescues happen more often than not especially in the summer. The way the baby ducklings get stuck in the storm drains is simple. A family of ducks, led by the mother, crosses the road and when they reach a drain, the babies fall in because the holes are so large compared to their tiny bodies. Often, the mother duck will honk and cause a ruckus, helpless to save her ducklings.

When a concerned citizen calls the fire department’s non-emergency line to notify them of the situation, it may seem silly that firefighters are going through such efforts to save these animals, but the rationale is rooted in keeping humans safe as well.

The storm drain covers can be extremely heavy and hard to maneuver, which poses a risk to get the cover out of the way, but also in returning it to its original position. A misplaced storm drain cover can pose a danger on the roads and sidewalks. Also, the fire department does not want citizens climbing down in the confined space storm drain to save the ducklings, due to the risk of being trapped and becoming a victim of poor oxygen inhalation.

Reminder: If you see an animal trapped in a storm drain, call your local fire department’s non-emergency number and let them know. Do not lift the storm drain cover or enter the storm drain to rescue the animal yourself.