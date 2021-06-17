Firefighters tackle house fire in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Cottonwood Heights Thursday afternoon.

According to Patrick Costin with Unified Fire Authority, around 1 p.m. crews responded to a report of a house fire near 1700 E. and 7200 S.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from back of the home.

Costin says firefighters immediately went to work with an “offensive attack” to get water on the fire as fast as possible.

Fortunately, they were able to put the fire out quickly before flames spread to other parts of the home.

Investigators say the fire was accidental.

No one was injured in the fire and Costin tells ABC4 that the residents of the home were outside when firefighters arrived.

Investigators are still unsure whether the fire broke out inside or outside of the home .

Due to near record-breaking temperatures in Utah, Costin says it doesn’t take much for a fire to spread quickly.

“All it takes is just a little spark or ignition source for it to become a big fire,” Costin says. “We just want the public to be aware. Pay attention. Make sure you’re not doing anything to put us, your friends, or family in danger,” Costin adds.