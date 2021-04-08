Firefighters reunited with dogs rescued from Weber County house fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4)- Firefighters from Weber County, North View, Ogden, and Roy were paid a special visit on Thursday.

On March 31, fire crews were able to rescue two very important family members from a house fire in Farr West, the family dogs, Zola and Diggs.

The Weber Fire District posted videos of Zola and Diggs being rescued from the home online:

On Thursday, Zola and Diggs, accompanied by their humans, were able to thank the firefighters during a surprise visit to a Weber County fire station.

According to the Facebook post from the Weber Fire District, the family who owned the home stopped by the fire station on Thursday to give the firefighters treats and thank them for saving their furry companions.

They posted photos of the reunion on their Facebook page:

Firefighters were able to meet and speak with the family, and even gave them a ride in a firetruck.

“It was a great surprise visit, and everyone enjoyed seeing and petting the happy dogs,” the Weber Fire District said in the post.