Firefighters working commercial fire on State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City are working to contain a commercial fire on State Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

According to Caption Anthony Burton, Salt Lake City Fire Department, they were called at 11:30 a.m. by someone who saw smoke coming from the building. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters with Salt Lake Fire and South Salt Lake Fire Departments worked from the outside to contain the fire, as the roof had partially collapsed.

The building, a Sconecutter, located at 2040 south state street, has been vacant for some time and all the utilities had already been shut off.

All lanes of southbound State Street are blocked just north of the fire as crews continue working on the active fire.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started and there are not any estimates of damages. Crews said they do not believe anyone was inside the building.