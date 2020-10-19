Firefighters respond to wildfire in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Firefighters responded to a newly formed wildfire in San Juan County Sunday evening.

Reports say the Doe Canyon Fire is burning northeast of La Sal.

Officials estimate that the fire is between 50-100 acres and structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

