Firefighters respond to wildfire in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Firefighters responded to a newly formed wildfire in San Juan County Sunday evening.
Reports say the Doe Canyon Fire is burning northeast of La Sal.
Officials estimate that the fire is between 50-100 acres and structures are being threatened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
