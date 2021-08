WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters came to the rescue once again Tuesday morning after an Osprey became caught in a nest in Huntsville.

Once they arrived, The Weber Fire District says firefighters used a lift to reach the osprey that was stuck in a nest on top of a large pole

These photos show the moment firefighters were able to help Osprey break free.

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Once free, firefighters placed it in the nest before it flew away safely.