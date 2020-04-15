Firefighters put out house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City were sprung into action Tuesday night as they put out a house fire.
It happened at 145 West Fremont Avenue.
Firefighters say they were able to control the fire.
Nobody was injured.
Three people who live in the home are now displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
