Firefighters humbled by NFL gesture in National Anthem

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority got some national attention for a story we first showed you here on ABC4 News.

Captain Steven Schmidt of Unified Fire Authority‘s Station 18 thought he was in trouble Thursday night with his battalion chief.

“He looks at me he goes, ‘Where did you guys go yesterday?’ he recalled the battalion chief saying.

“‘What do you mean?’” Capt. Schmidt replied. “He goes, ‘Where did you take the type six? Where did you take it? Where did you go? I said we didn’t take it anywhere.”

UFA Retrofit Wildfire Trucks into Non-Transport Ambulances

What he didn’t realize is his team was being recognized on television sets across the country.

“At the twilight’s last gleaming?” sang Harry Connick Jr. during the 2020 NFL Draft Special National Anthem on ABC4 News.

“And then a few more text messages, ‘Oh yeah, you’re all over the NFL Draft,’ said the Captain.

The video came from our report a few weeks ago about UFA’s wildfire truck being retrofitted into a non-transport ambulance to better respond to calls safely during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We are really lucky as an organization to have this kind of resource,” he said.

Little did they know, it would become a symbol for our American heroes, who give up so much to protect others.

Capt. Steven Schmidt and Advance EMT Firefighter Tucker Carver with Unified Fire Authority

Tucker Carver the Advance EMT Firefighter next to Capt. Schmidt in the video said, “It was exciting to have Utah represented on national TV.”

The captain is glad he is not in trouble with his battalion chief. Instead, it was a great reminder that their selfless service doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s humbling,” he adds. “You don’t think you’re going to make a national spotlight for something as positive as being apart of a national anthem, and it feels really good.”

LATEST POSTS: