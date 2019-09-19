Firefighters defend Sandy homes from fast-moving grass fire

SANDY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters quickly put out a grass fire that threatened several homes late Wednesday afternoon.

Sandy Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the area of 380 East Tonya Drive around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a grass fire in the Dimple Dell gully.

Sandy City Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McConaghie said the fire spread quickly with the wind and burned down to the bottom of the gully and along the fence line of about seven different houses– threatening all of them.

The fire spread to the roof of one house due to dry leaves and pine needles resting against the house.

“Even though we’ve had recent rain, it dries very quickly with the hot wind and the grass has grown all season long, so it’s really tall. Once it gets going like we’ve seen in the communities around us, it just takes off. It’s hard to stop,” said McConaghie.

McConaghie extended kudos to the crews for the quick knockdown but also to homeowners who turned on their sprinklers and used their hoses to doing what they could to prevent the situation from becoming worse.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: