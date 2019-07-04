Firefighters contain 20% of 70-acre Long Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON (ABC4 News) – As many Utahns enjoy their day off for the 4th of July holiday, nearly 100 firefighters and two helicopter pilots are spending theirs battling the Long Hollow Fire.

Officials said the wildfire was originally started by target shooting Wednesday afternoon near mile marker 189 on Highway 6. As of Thursday afternoon, firefighters had contained 20 percent of the 70-acre fire.

“You can’t use any exploding targets, Tannerite, things like that. You want to be careful of what you’re shooting as a target. Sometimes if it’s a metal object or a rock, it can ricochet and cause a spark,” said Suzie Tenhagen, Public Information Officer for the Long Hollow Fire.

Coal Hollow Fire burn scar (July 2019)

Just 11 months ago, the Coal Hollow Fire burned nearly 30,000 acres across the highway from where the Long Hollow Fire is currently burning. Firefighters say the burn scars coupled with the weather conditions are a concern.

“The trees that have burned out, the winds may bring those trees down, or even the helicopter dropping water on them can potentially roll logs,” said Tenhagen.

She said no structures or homes are in danger from the fire, but the landscape of Spanish Fork Canyon has posed challenges for firefighters.

“It’s obviously very steep so the hot shot crews that are in there on the ground are walking through steep, rocky terrain,” said Tenhagen.

Long Hollow Fire (July 3, 2019)

Officials said a storm front is moving through the area in the evening bringing winds blowing 10 to 12 miles per hour, which may impact fire behavior in the afternoon and may cause some torching of trees in the active burn area.

They said Thursday night should bring cooler temperatures and higher humidity which will help slow the progression of any fire activity. On Friday, crews will continue toward full suppression and have the fire fully suppressed by sometime in the next few days.

“If all goes according to plan and what they’re doing on the ground holds with our storm coming through today, they’re really feeling really positive about it getting contained and being able to prevent anymore spread,” said Tenhagen.

Firefighters preparing to battle Long Hollow Fire (July 3, 2019)

The Long Hollow Fire comes close to some power lines, but Tenhagen said the power company is not concerned about them at this time. She said this year’s wildfire season has been tame compared to last year’s and she hopes it stays that way.

“We urge Utahns to always keep fire restrictions in mind when it comes to lighting fireworks, campfires, or anything that could start a fire,” she said.

Stay with ABC4 News for the latest updates on the Long Hollow Fire on-the-air and online.