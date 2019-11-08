Firefighters confirm multiple explosions during fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) No injuries were reported after a series of small fires in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

Salt Lake City Fire Department crews were dispatched to 763 W. Gennesse St. after multiple calls from residents seeing smoke and flames.

When firefighters arrived, they determined there were multiple fires in a relatively small area affecting mostly sheds.

Because of the proximity of homes to the fire, the situation was upgraded, and crews asked for more resources.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Adam Archuleta said 25 firefighters responded to the incident within the first seven minutes, and the fire was under after 20 minutes.

Archuleta confirmed there were multiple explosions due to the contents of the sheds and outbuildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

