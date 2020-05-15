Firefighters battling structure fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters will remain on scene of a 2-alarm structure fire in Murray through the early morning hours of Friday.

First responders were called to the old Fountain of Youth building for a large fire just before 9pm that could be seen from I-15.

Investigators say initial reports show no one was inside the building but the fire appears suspicious in nature.

Murray Fire officials say crews have responded to the building before due to fires.

Because the fire grew to a 2-alarm, South Salt Lake Fire and Unified Fire Authority assisted in putting it out.

No injures were reported from firefighters.

Murray Fire will release more information when it becomes available.

