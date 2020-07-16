Firefighters battle structure fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah – (ABC4 News) – Provo fire is battling a structure fire in Provo Wednesday evening.

The fire is structure fire is burning on the south east side of the city, according to fire officials.

There are 5 Provo stations, one Springville engine and an ambulance are on scene of the fire.

Courtesy: Provo fire and Rescue

Courtesy: Provo fire and Rescue

Courtesy: Provo fire and Rescue

No injuries have been reported yet. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: