PROVO, Utah – (ABC4 News) – Provo fire is battling a structure fire in Provo Wednesday evening.
The fire is structure fire is burning on the south east side of the city, according to fire officials.
There are 5 Provo stations, one Springville engine and an ambulance are on scene of the fire.
No injuries have been reported yet. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Utah teacher expresses concerns over returning to classrooms during COVID-19 pandemic
- Firefighters battle structure fire in Provo
- Utah Judicial Council creates new office to tackle racism and bias in court system
- Search efforts underway for missing swimmer at Red Fleet State Park
- Salt Lake City parents want fulltime classes
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.