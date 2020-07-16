Firefighters battle structure fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah – (ABC4 News) – Provo fire is battling a structure fire in Provo Wednesday evening.

The fire is structure fire is burning on the south east side of the city, according to fire officials.

There are 5 Provo stations, one Springville engine and an ambulance are on scene of the fire.

  • Courtesy: Provo fire and Rescue
  • Courtesy: Provo fire and Rescue
  • Courtesy: Provo fire and Rescue

No injuries have been reported yet. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

