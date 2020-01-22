Firefighters battle storage unit fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple firefighters responded to a storage unit fire Tuesday night.

Fire officials say the fire was isolated to one unit in a long row of storage units.

The smoke from the fire extended through multiple other units, according to fire officials. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Courtesy: Provo Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Provo Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Provo Fire Rescue

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

