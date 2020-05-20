Firefighters battle second alarm apartment fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters early Wednesday morning battled an apartment fire in Millcreek.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Driftwood Park Apartments at 3929 South 700 West.

When firefighters arrived at the complex, they called in additional units, which sparked a second-alarm.

All 24 of the units were evacuated. “Within minutes the entire apartment was covered with smoke and then we seen [sic] flames coming from the back of it and it just started growing and growing,” resident Jonathan Munoz said.

Firefighters are having a busy Wednesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley as another second-alarm fire spared.

RELATED: Firefighters battling two-alarm fire on Highland Drive

It happened just before four in the morning at 3975 South Highland Drive on the Millcreek, Holladay border.

Officials say the fire is believed to have started towards the back of the building.

Four residents and two businesses are displaced.

Officials say the two fires created some challenges. “We are trying to find apparatus that we are pulling from other areas trying to break some apparatus to free from the other fire to come up and help with this one,” Unified Fire Authority Battalion Chief Ross Fowlks said.

Both fires are under investigation.

There are no injuries to report.

The Red Cross is assisting all displaced residents.

