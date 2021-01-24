Firefighters battle Provo flames Sunday

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews respond to a structure fire out of Provo City, early Sunday.

On January 23, the Provo Fire Department rushed to 1080 east and 360 south for reports of house fire.

Upon arrival, crews began to immediately douse the flames, confining the inferno to the attic and roof.

According to the Provo Police Department, occupants of the home were able to safely exit the home.

There are no reported injuries and the cause remains under investigation at this time.

ABC4 will update as it develops.