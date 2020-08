DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters responded to a field fire in Draper early Tuesday morning.

The fire started in a field near 13300 South 200 West in Draper near the RC Wiley and IKEA stores.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour but were on scene for much of the morning to monitor for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.