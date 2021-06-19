Firefighters battle field fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene of a large field fire in West Valley, Saturday.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
According to officials, the fire sparked sparked around 1:46 p.m., and there are several units on scene near 3150 South and 1200 West, attempting to douse the flames.
Officials say, the estimated clearance time is unknown and there are no reported injuries as a result.
The cause remains under investigation.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.