Firefighters battle field fire in West Valley City

A close-up photo of police lights by night

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene of a large field fire in West Valley, Saturday.

According to officials, the fire sparked sparked around 1:46 p.m., and there are several units on scene near 3150 South and 1200 West, attempting to douse the flames.

Officials say, the estimated clearance time is unknown and there are no reported injuries as a result.

The cause remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.